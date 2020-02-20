ACI Worldwide’s (ACIW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

ACIW traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 196,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $39.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,609,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,735,000 after purchasing an additional 745,308 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,225,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 444,195 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,179,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,093 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,744,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 365,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after purchasing an additional 350,101 shares in the last quarter.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

