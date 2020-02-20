ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 9.32% of ABM Industries worth $235,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in ABM Industries by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 588,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,980,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 181.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 65.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,570 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,198. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.