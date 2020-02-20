$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to post sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.63 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $29.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.84 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 536.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,722,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after buying an additional 3,657,953 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,303,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

