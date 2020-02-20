69,169 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of United Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,082,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,439. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

