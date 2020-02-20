$550.05 Million in Sales Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will report $550.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $563.19 million and the lowest is $536.90 million. Century Communities posted sales of $533.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

NYSE:CCS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 383,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Century Communities by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

