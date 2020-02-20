1,963 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.02. The stock had a trading volume of 316,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average is $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

