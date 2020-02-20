$139.99 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will post sales of $139.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Franks International reported sales of $145.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $580.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.45 million to $582.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $625.82 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $643.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franks International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE FI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $818.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.61. Franks International has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franks International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after purchasing an additional 907,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franks International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,338 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Franks International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,477,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Franks International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franks International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,617,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,881 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

