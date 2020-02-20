$103.31 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will report sales of $103.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.87 million and the lowest is $102.74 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $79.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $428.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.84 million to $429.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $453.33 million, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $455.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock remained flat at $$21.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,067. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $686.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

