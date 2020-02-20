$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $900.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

