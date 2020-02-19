Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.99, approximately 1,435,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,101,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

