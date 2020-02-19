Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 114,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 86,376 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,160. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.