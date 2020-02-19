ZelCash Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.01113838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043624 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00200815 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00067796 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004957 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

