Zebi (ZCO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid and LATOKEN. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

