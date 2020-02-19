Zcoin (XZC) Market Capitalization Tops $63.98 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $63.98 million and $15.54 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.73 or 0.00066092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,155.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.07 or 0.02773469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.90 or 0.04079450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00765392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00844346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00094679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009565 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00672722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,503,193 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, QBTC, TDAX, CryptoBridge, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Koinex, Huobi, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Coinroom and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

