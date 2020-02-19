Zap Tops 1-Day Volume of $82,685.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Zap has a total market cap of $919,938.00 and $82,685.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00492660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.06266422 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028021 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

