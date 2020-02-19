Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Trading Down 1.4%

Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07), 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 38,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.38 ($0.07).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.35.

About Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. It operates through 14 divisions: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Fish, Milk and Dairy, Edible Oils, Mill and Bakery, Leather and Shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana).

