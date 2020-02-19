Zacks: PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Given $14.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of PNRL remained flat at $$1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PARINGA RESOURC/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of PARINGA RESOURC/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

PARINGA RESOURC/S Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

