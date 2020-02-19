Zacks: Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Neurotrope an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Neurotrope alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 46.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurotrope stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 221,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,675. The company has a market cap of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Neurotrope has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurotrope (NTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.