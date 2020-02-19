Zacks: Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given Neurotrope an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Neurotrope stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 221,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,675. The company has a market cap of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Neurotrope has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $8.40.
Neurotrope Company Profile
Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.
