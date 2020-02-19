Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,954 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after purchasing an additional 918,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 3,167.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 296.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,689,000 after purchasing an additional 405,229 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

