Zacks Investment Research Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Strong Sell

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66’s fourth-quarter earnings deteriorated significantly year over year. The underperformance is owing to soft refining margins. Notably, the company’s refining operations reported adjusted pre-tax profit of $345 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $2,008 million, primarily due to higher costs pertaining to turnaround activities. Importantly, the segment’s realized refining margins worldwide fell to $9.50 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $16.53 per barrel. Moreover, seasonally lower sales volumes and decline in polyethylene margins have been hurting the company’s Chemicals business. A rise in maintenance costs & higher turnaround activities have also been affecting the business unit. Additionally, the stock fell 9.2% in the past six months against the industry’s 2% growth.”

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.08.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.81. 626,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after acquiring an additional 652,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after acquiring an additional 588,711 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.