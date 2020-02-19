Zacks: DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DarioHealth an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRIO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DarioHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 3,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,333. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

