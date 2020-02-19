Zacks: Brokerages Set $24.00 Price Target for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNTY opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

