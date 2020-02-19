Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to announce sales of $28.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.15 billion. Kroger posted sales of $28.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $122.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.59 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $123.94 billion to $126.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

NYSE KR traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 15,999,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $30.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

