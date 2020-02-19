Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortuna Silver Mines.

FSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,854,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,128,000 after purchasing an additional 483,301 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,578,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 315.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,584,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,754 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,560,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 873,368 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,824,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 71,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

FSM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 1,792,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.49 million, a PE ratio of 94.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

