Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.