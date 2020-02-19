Zacks: Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Announce $2.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.52. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Big Lots by 120.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.69. 752,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $996.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

