Zacks: Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Announce $2.54 EPS

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.52. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Big Lots by 120.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.69. 752,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $996.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.