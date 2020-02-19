Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will report earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($0.93). Portola Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTLA. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of PTLA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 725,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,005. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 476,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.