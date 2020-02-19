Zacks: Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Longbow Research upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from to and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,957 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. WESCO International has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.