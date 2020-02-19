Zacks: Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $34.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.49 billion and the highest is $34.81 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $30.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $142.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.74 billion to $143.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $152.53 billion to $161.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,266,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,788,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,641,891. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,424.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.