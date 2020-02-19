Zacks: Analysts Expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. J M Smucker reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year sales of $7.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

SJM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.34. 747,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after buying an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 23.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 154.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

