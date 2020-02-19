Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90. Tech Data posted earnings of $4.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECD. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Tech Data stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

