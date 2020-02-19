Zacks: Analysts Anticipate INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

INMB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,406. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.83 and a quick ratio of 16.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

