Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post $44.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.10 million and the lowest is $42.90 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $56.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $192.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $194.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $204.20 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $206.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,974. The stock has a market cap of $720.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $64.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

