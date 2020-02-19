Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

MO opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of -62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

