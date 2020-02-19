Yu Group (LON:YU) Trading Down 3.8%

Yu Group PLC (LON:YU)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.35), approximately 22,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Yu Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

