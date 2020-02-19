Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Xperi were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Xperi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Xperi by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in Xperi by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 138,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xperi by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xperi Corp has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.