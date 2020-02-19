Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Xerox worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 155,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 139,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Xerox stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. 500,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.