XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

XELB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of XCel Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of XCel Brands stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. XCel Brands has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

