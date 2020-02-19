XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
XELB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of XCel Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.
Shares of XCel Brands stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. XCel Brands has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.
XCel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
