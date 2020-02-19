Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wynn Resorts earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the casino operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

