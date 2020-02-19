Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $135.62. 54,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

