Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $462,228.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $462,228.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $10,213.96 or 1.00525117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00044658 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00066328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001066 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00072053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 107.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 888 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.