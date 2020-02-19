WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.26% of WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

