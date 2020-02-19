Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ WING traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.16. 42,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.61, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

