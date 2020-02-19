Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $148.08. 1,154,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.