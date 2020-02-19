Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.87

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and traded as high as $15.89. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 1,158 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

