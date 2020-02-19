West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $46.61, approximately 551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

