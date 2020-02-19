Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58, approximately 160,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 67,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

WEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.15 million for the quarter. Weidai had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weidai Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Weidai worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

