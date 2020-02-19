WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

