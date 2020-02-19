Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.77). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.40. Redfin has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,200. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

