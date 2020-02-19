Wealth CMT Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,920 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,809,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 228,010 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 946.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 175,815 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,708,000 after acquiring an additional 155,519 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 305,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,954. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

